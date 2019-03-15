In Memoriam: Former Island councilman, businessman David Friedman dies

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Beloved local businessman, philanthropist and former South Padre Island City Councilman David Robert Friedman died surrounded by his wife and family on Friday, March 8. He was 81 years old.

Known as “Dirty Dave,” Friedman, who was born in Chicago on Sept. 23, 1937, came to the Island after running a successful real estate business in Dallas. In the Laguna Madre region, he became well known as the proprietor of several of the area’s most popular restaurants, including Sea Ranch, Pirate’s Landing, Pier 19, Marcello’s and Laguna BOB.

“He was a great guy. Couldn’t get any better,” Friedman’s son, Scott Friedman, told the PRESS during an interview with Tuesday.

The younger Friedman followed in his father’s footsteps, serving as the current proprietor of Pirate’s Landing and several other area restaurants. Recently, he became the co-owner F&B SPI, an upscale restaurant on South Padre Island.

Friedman spoke of the example his father set as a business owner and father. “High standards, and high quality, and high deliverance,” the younger Friedman said of his father’s philosophy for running a successful business.

“(He) just believed in quality and service,” Friedman said.

