Lifters qualify for state meet

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Three Port Isabel High lifters have qualified for the state powerlifting meet in Abilene. They did so on the strength of their performances in last week’s regional meet in Bishop.

Jaden Lopez, Neyfis Castellanos, and David Hernandez all made it by either placing in the top two of their weight classes, according to the amount of their total lifts at regionals, or by making the qualifying weight for their class.

Lopez placed third in the 114-pound weight class with a total lift of 855 pounds. The qualifying weight that he needed to equal was 850 pounds.

Hernandez competes in the 123-pound class and he advances with a second-place finish on a total lift of 930 pounds.

