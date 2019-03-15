Special events committee makes funding recommendations

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

During a meeting held on Wednesday, March 6, the South Padre Island Special Events Committee considered making a recommendation to City Council to allow the Committee to dissolve and reform into a subcommittee under the Convention and Visitors Advisory (CVA) Board.

“In the event that we were dissolved and formed into a subcommittee, I wanted to make sure that we had the transparency that both City Council, the CVA Board, people that are requesting special events, people interested in the whole process as a whole, would be made available to them,” explained Committee chair Sean Till.

“If we can find a way to shorten that process between the negotiations, let there be enough transparency to it so there’s not behind the scenes things going on, and then still allow the flexibility, that’s really what’s wanted here,” described CVA Board member Tom Goodman.

The Committee voted to acknowledge the proposed subcommittee policy that was presented by Till. They also voted to support the action to dissolve the current committee and allow the CVA to reform it as one of their subcommittees.

