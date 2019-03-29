CVA Board considers funding requests

By Kevin Rich

Special to the Press

Consideration of special events funding highlighted the Wednesday, March 27 meeting of the SPI Convention and Visitors Advisory (CVA) Board.

The Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT) scheduled for August of 2019 was the first to be considered. The amount requested was $15,000; however, at their March 6 meeting, the Special Events Committee recommended that amount be increased to $25,000.

“During that meeting, the idea was to reduce their overhead, because our committee felt that TIFT shouldn’t be paying for the Convention Centre for these events,” explained Special Events Committee chair Sean Till.

A concern was raised by the Board that a dangerous precedent would be set by funding an event over the amount requested. After discussion about the amount of in kind services they would receive for the use of the Convention Centre, a motion was to approve the request for $25,000 with an additional $15,000 for in kind services. The motion was unanimously approved.

The Ladies Kingfish Tournament scheduled for August of 2019 was the next to be considered. The amount requested for this event was $5,000. Board Chair Daniel Salazar shared that the request came with the Special Events Committee’s recommendation. The CVA Board followed suit and unanimously approved the request.

