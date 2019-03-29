Lopez, Hernandez place 4th at State meet

by Larry Gage

Special to the Press

Jaden Lopez and David Hernandez both registered fourth-place finishes at last week’s Texas High School Powerlifting Association state meet in Abilene.

As freshmen, both young men were making their first appearances at the state meet. Head PI.I. powerlifting coach, Johnathan Bodden was extremely impressed with the two lifters’ performances.

“They shocked a lot of people,” Bodden said. “The boys had a good meet. They hit all their squats and they had an awesome meet for freshmen. They went in there and handled their business.”

Lopez competed in the 114-pound weight class this season, and his total lift at Abilene of 910 pounds was only 15 pounds from a tie for second place with Pearsall’s Joey Longoria and Gainesville’s Nikko Fraire, both of whom had total lifts of 925 pounds.

Hernandez competed in 123-pound class and recorded a total lift of 1,010 pounds. He was five pounds from getting the bronze medal. Lukethadeus Collins, of Jasper, was third with a total lift of 1,015 pounds.

“I scratched on my first two lifts on bench, but the third one I got it,” Hernandez told the Press. “I wasn’t too nervous – I was just a little bit tired. But when I kept going I wasn’t too nervous at all.”

