Laguna Madre Youth Center receives special program grant

Special to the Press

The Laguna Madre Youth Center has received a one-year $20,000 grant from United Way of Southern Cameron County. The funds will be used to create a math program and enhance an existing reading program for its elementary and middle school age members.

The new programs will begin in July, and will focus on improving the children’s skills and increasing their scores when tested at school.

The LMYC will be purchasing a special program for children who are learning English as a second language; a language arts and math “Response to Intervention” program; and TumbleMath, a comprehensive online collection of math picture books complete with animation and narration which are accompanied by lesson plans and quizzes.

Two program staff members will be providing guidance and doing regular evaluations to measure improvements.

The Laguna Madre Youth Center is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which provides a quality after-school and summer program for children ages 6-17 who reside in the Point Isabel ISD, and/or whose parents work in South Padre Island, Port Isabel, Laguna Vista, the Colonia of Laguna Heights, parts of Brownsville, and Los Fresnos. For more information on programs and membership please contact Marcela Hancock at 956-943-6310.