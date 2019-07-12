PI property owners protest power poles

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

The City of Port Isabel held a special meeting on Wednesday evening, July 10, where several concerned Port Isabel property owners spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to address concerns about power poles being placed in front of their properties.

Don Miguel Escamilla owns several properties in Port Isabel, two of them located on Monroe Street, the area in question. AEP wants to place large power poles and lines on the front of the properties, rather than in the alley where they would be less obtrusive. Escamilla read a prepared statement to the city commissioners, where he voiced his opposition about the placement of the poles.

“The poles that are being placed on Monroe Street diminish the view and beauty of our properties, and our community. This utility company wants to place massive power poles and lines on the front of our properties when it is possible to place them in the alleyway,” he said.

Escamilla says that after speaking with his neighbors, he can state with confidence that everyone on Monroe Street is against these poles being placed in their front yards. He also noted that some property owners had been deceived into allowing AEP to cut down their trees, some of which were older than he is. He met with AEP officials on Tuesday to address the resident’s concerns, and came away dissatisfied with their response.

