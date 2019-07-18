Fischer excited for Color Guard

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Layla Kate Fischer is an incoming senior at Port Isabel High and has been a member of the Silver Tarpon Marching Band since she was in the eighth grade. Previously, she played trumpet and was a part of the frontal ensemble for the Friday night halftime shows and marching contests.

Now she is in the color guard. “We are the ‘visual’ of the marching band,” Fischer told the Press this week. “My mom’s the director. She gets the music and she’ll write our part and teach it to the two captains, and we teach it to everyone else.”

“We do spins, tosses, flourishes behind the back,” she continued.

Windy conditions can sometimes cause changes in the performance. “If it’s a light wind and it’s

blowing towards us, we have to push towards it so it (the flag) will come back to us. If it’s too windy we usually have a plan B,” said Fischer.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.