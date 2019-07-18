Former Yacht Club Hotel land listed for sale, nearly $1M

By Gaige Davila

Special to the PRESS

As of July 6, the former site of the Yacht Club Hotel, now 1.7 acres of undeveloped land after the 92-year-old building was demolished in December 2018, is listed for sale for $899,000, according to a

recent posting on real estate database company Zillow.

Armando Martinez, owner of the Yacht Club Hotel and its former site on the 700 block of N. Yturria Street, since February of last year, is selling the property.

