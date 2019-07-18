Martinez will balance band, athletics

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel High junior Karina Martinez balances participation in band with athletics, and even plans to have time for the academic part of high school life. The Press sat with Martinez in the school cafeteria recently where she spoke about how she thinks she can get it all done.

This is the end of the second week of Summer Band Camp, that part in which the general membership has been assembling in the band halls as they learn the new show by sections.

“It’s not really that complicated. We have all three parts of the show and we’ve been through all of them,” explained Martinez.

The athletic part of Martinez’s school year will begin on August 1st, when volleyball practice will start. Clearly, this is one student who believes in staying busy.

“I’m not a quitter. It’s fun and a good way to make high school memories. She started learning the clarinet in the sixth grade. I play first part in clarinet and there are four of us.”

Martinez is aware that this year’s freshmen band class is one of the largest in years and that the upperclassmen need to be there to help them adapt to this higher level of instrumental music. “We try to set an example, encourage them and show them what to do and where to be.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.