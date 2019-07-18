Pinkerton honored: Multimodal facility opens, dedicated to former mayor

By ANGIE GAMEZ

Special to the PRESS

The Island Metro MultiModal Grand Opening was on Friday, July 12, and it was a grand opening indeed. With a ceremony that included a full program – speakers (local officials and funding partners), Color Guard march, singer Leslie Blasing, dedication, ribbon cutting, refreshments, and a tour of the two-story facility, the event brought in over 150 people.

The Multi-Modal project, located at 321 Padre Boulevard, includes a twostory 11,772 square foot building, a park and ride with 125 parking spaces, a bus transfer area with six bus berths, pedestrian sidewalk, taxi circulation, and two electronic vehicle charging stations.

The total cost of the project was $6.8 million and it was 100 percent funded through grants.

The facility is LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified. This certification sets a high standard for future construction on the Island. The project partnership included the City of South Padre Island and funding partners, Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration.

Jesse Arriaga, City of South Padre Island Transit Director, officiated as Master of Ceremony. He thanked local officials and the community for support of this project and said, without local support, it would have been difficult to receive funding. Arraiga also thanked the funding partners, FTA and TxDOT. “They were instrumental for taking this project from start to fruition,” he said.

