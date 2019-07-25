Letter to the Editor: 7-25-19

Sir,

Here’s a potential take.

Out of all the documents ICE will receive, let’s say 10 percent are undocumented. What are they doing to secure the names, address and social security numbers of the 90 percent that are citizens? This sounds like a huge data breach waiting to happen. Since this organization and its agents are not trained in securing Personally Identifiable Information (PII), what are the measures set in place to keep Americans’ data intact? It was less than four years ago that OPM was hacked, and they are trained in securing PII. Within that timeline, the FBI SF-86 database was also hacked. This is paper. If it gets stolen, what will this administration’s role be in mitigating the years of problems this will create for citizens?

Che Lopez

Port Isabel