Burst pipe: LMWD issues area wide-boil notice

By Gaige Davila

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

This story has been updated.

Workers from an unnamed utility company broke a main water line on the 700 block of Padre Boulevard around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, according to Nikki Soto, public information officer for the City of South Padre Island, in a press release.

Traffic on the Queen Isabella Causeway heading towards the Island was heavy, starting from around 4:00 p.m. lasting until around 11:00 p.m. A press release from the Laguna Madre Water District (LMWD) said the waterline was repaired at 8:05 p.m. last night, with water access restored by 8:15 p.m., but reports from Island residents say their homes did not have water until the next morning.

The LMWD issued a boil notice for the Port Isabel and South Padre Island area on Wednesday, July 24, for any uses of tap water, including drinking, cooking, ice making, brushing teeth and hand and face washing. Carlos Galvan Jr., the general manager of LMWD, said water they tested on Wednesday morning had been sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and expected the results by 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Galvan says once the test results are returned, the boil notice will remain on LMWD’s website until next Monday, July 29, whether the results come back positive or negative for bacteria contamination,

in accordance with TCEQ standards. The results returned negative for bacterial contamination, and the boil notice was rescinded, on July 25.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.