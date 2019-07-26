Council member election announced

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

After months of political dissidence and the election of a new mayor, the City of South Padre Island announced a general election for Council Member Place 1 and 2. In a press release, South Padre Island’s public information officer Nikki Soto said.

A general election will be held in the City of South Padre Island on Nov. 5.

From Monday, July 22 through Monday, August 19, candidate applications for either place can be filled with the City Secretary’s office. The deadline to file, according to the press release, is Monday, August 19 by 5 p.m.

In addition, candidate filing packets can be retrieved at SPI City Hall, located at 4601 Padre Blvd.

Further, the Press has learned that current Mayor Pro-Tem and Council Member Place 1 Ken Medders, Jr. is running for reelection. Council Member Place 2 Kerry Schwartz has also filed for re-election.

As of press time Thursday morning, no other individuals have announced their candidacy to challenge the incumbents of either position.

For additional information, contact City Secretary Susan Manning at (956) 761-8109 or via email at smanning@myspi.org.