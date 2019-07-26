Drum major Morales ready to go

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Elizabeth Morales is a clarinet player when she’s in the ranks of the Port Isabel Silver Tarpon Marching Band. However, she will not be down in the ranks for the 2019 marching season. She will be one of two drum majors fronting the band this year for the football halftime shows and in marching contests. She shared her thoughts with the Press after Monday afternoon’s practice.

“I’m excited, and nervous. It’s a position I’ve always wanted since middle school. It’s overwhelming but it’s exciting,” she exclaimed. Most people, even those of us who were ourselves in marching band during our school days, think that one is the usual number for drum majors, and Morales addressed that point. “It depends on the size of the band. I know that 5A and 6A bands have three, or even four, drum majors.”

Morales, or “Lizard,” as she is known to her friends and bandmates, thinks the new show is great and looks forward to getting it out on the field for the Friday night halftime shows.

