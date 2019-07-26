Hobby Lobby’s Steve Green visits Port Isabel

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

Evangelical Christian and president of Hobby Lobby, Steve Green, visited the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center on July 18 to promote his family’s Museum of the Bible to area residents.

The Green family, led by Steve’s father, David, founder and CEO of Hobby Lobby, gained notoriety in 2014 by successfully winning a Supreme Court case over their religious objections to birth control. In that case, the court found in favor of Hobby Lobby, and exempted for- profit companies such as theirs from the contraceptive coverage requirement included in the Affordable Care Act. This was the first time that the nation’s highest court agreed that businesses can hold religious views.

In the process of obtaining artifacts for their Museum of the Bible, Hobby Lobby once again gained national attention. In July of 2017, federal prosecutors caught the Oklahoma-based company in an antiquities smuggling scheme, and Hobby Lobby paid a $3 million dollar fine and was forced to forfeit thousands of artifacts from Iraq. Despite these setbacks, the Greens continued to pursue their goal and on November 17, 2017, opened the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C. The 430,000 square foot facility cost $500 million to build, and according to their website, offers visitors an immersive and personalized experience with the Bible.

