Renovations slated for Washington Park

By ANGIE GAMEZ

Special to the PRESS



The City of Port Isabel held its Ground Breaking Ceremony on July 18 for the Washington Park renovation project. City Manager Jared Hockema, City Commissioners Carmen Rios, Jeffrey Martinez, and Martin Cantu, Jr., Chief of Police Robert Lopez, and Judge Benito Ochoa IV were among the attendees celebrating the project moving forward.

Renovations for Washington Park, located at 102 West Madison, in Port Isabel, include the expansion (11’ by 51’) of the main basketball court, a shade roof covering for the basketball court, addition of an exercise area (45’ x 20’), exercise equipment (five pieces), flood lighting, underground utilities, and a butterfly garden.

According to officials, the project will take about four months to complete. A temporary fence has already been erected around the main basketball court where renovations will occur.

