Sanchez totally into the trombone

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Jerry Sanchez plays the trombone in the Silver Tarpon Marching Band and does not mind at all that it takes up so much of his time in the summer. Summertime is traditionally that time of year when students have time to relax, sleep late, and engage in all manner of leisurely activities. That may be so for many high school students, but not for those who are in marching band.

“I think it has to be done in order for us to the level that we always try to achieve,” Sanchez told the Press this week. “You have to be very dedicated.”

Snare, tenor, and bass drummers reported to the band halls at the high school the week before the Fourth of July, and the rest of the band began coming in the week after. So far all practices have been held indoors. The hard part of summer band camp begins in about a week, when all hands will start working on the drill, or marching part of the show, in the main parking lot outside the school.

