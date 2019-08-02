Business Highlight: Real Time Fitness

By WENDY VAN DEN BOOGERD

Special to the PRESS

Located in the South Shore Center at 110 W South Shore Dr., Margaret Rivera and her son Armando own Real Time Fitness and Juice Bar, or “Ditto,” as the locals call him.

Armando started eating better and exercising to lose weight around five years ago, becoming a way of life for him. As an avid “juicer,” Rivera decided to bring a juice bar to the Port Isabel community.

Real Time Fitness and Juice Bar serves a variety or pre and post workout drinks including: “Tangy Beet,” “Minty Apple & Kale,” and “Fresh Spinach” for pre-workout drinks; and “Citrusy Avocado,” “Sweet Pineapple Celery,” and “Homemade Chocolate Milk” for postworkout drinks. The juice bar also serves several smoothies.

