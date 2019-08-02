Funds allocated: SPI Council votes on 2019-2020 budget

By PAMELA CODY

The South Padre Island City Council held a special meeting Tuesday morning to formally accept a few key pieces of municipal business.

With the exception of media and a few city officials present, the sparsely attended meeting was brief, with no one stepping forward to make any public comments or announcements.

First to address the council was SPI Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Gimenez. In order to comply with the 60-day requirement of advance notice stated in the SPI Home Rule Charter section 5.02, Gimenez officially submitted the 2019 – 2020 proposed budget before the next fiscal year begins.

Referring to a previous budget workshop held on June 19, and Convention & Vistors Bureau and Economic Development Chamber budget workshops held on July 17, Gimenez stated “After two budget workshops and council meetings, we didn’t receive any directives from City Council to make any modifications, so the budget you see today is the same one presented to you on those three prior occasions.”

The highlights of that budget are as follows: no increase in the property tax rate, sales tax projected to increase by 4.7 percent; HOT (CVB allocation) of $8.3 million; continuation of the facilities preventive maintenance program and vehicle and computer replacement programs, as well as no additional fulltime positions of staff.

