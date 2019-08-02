Hoops player Rinza Off to Vegas

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Senior Port Isabel Tarpon hoops player Daniel Rinza doesn’t just work on his game through the offseason locally, he takes it on the road. Some of these road games are outside the state even in different time zones.

As this is being written Rinza is preparing to board a plane and take off for, of all places, Las Vegas. There, he will participate in a tournament with teams from around the country and even overseas. His regular off-season team is the RGV Lakers, but in Vegas, he’ll be with a different team.

“I got selected to play with a Dallas team, the Hustlers, and they invited me to go play with them in Las Vegas. We played them in a tournament in Corpus and they came down here to Brownsville,

so we played them twice. And they liked what they saw in my game.”

