Aug 02 2019

PI council moves ahead on items as lawsuit against city is dropped

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

The City Commission special meeting Tuesday evening opened with City Manager Jared Hockema sharing the outcome of a lawsuit lodged against the City of Port Isabel.

In 2017, the Cameron County Housing Authority and Community Housing and Economic Development Corporation sued Port Isabel, accusing the city of rejecting a housing project to keep low-income Hispanics out of the area. U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera dismissed the lawsuit on July 18, asserting the Port Isabel City Commission never made such a decision on the purported project.

“Olvera found they had no legal or factual basis for their lawsuit,” Hockema reported, adding “It’s a great victory for the city of Port Isabel.”

Editor

