Trumpet player Fleming dedicated to task

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Preparing a Friday night football halftime show is not easy. Drummers report to the band halls before the Fourth of July, with the rest of the band coming in a week after. It takes desire, dedication, hard work, and long hours outside during the hottest part of the year. One person who’s willing to show up every day and do her part is junior trumpet player Shantelle Fleming.

“It doesn’t bother me at all,” Fleming told the Press this week after an afternoon practice session. “I think it’s a good thing that we get out of our homes, and just march.” Sounds rather simple, doesn’t it? But it takes a lot of time and effort to put it all together, and Fleming obviously appreciates the fact.

