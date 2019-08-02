Up close and personal: Coastal studies lab holds shark dissections

By ANGIE GAMEZ

Special to the PRESS

The Coastal Studies Lab, located at 100 Marine Lab Drive in South Padre Island hosted three public shark dissection sessions between July 22 and July 23.

Approximately 56 people attended the sessions, which included a presentation about shark biology and anatomy, then using the newly acquired knowledge to explore the inner workings of a deceased spiny Dogfish shark.

The month of July is “shark week,” and the Coastal Studies Lab uses this opportunity to promote shark education; however, small groups may request a shark dissection throughout the year, according to Shelby Bessette, Program Manager.

The cost was $10 per person for dissection and $2 per person for observation (plus park entry fee). Mario Molina, undergraduate student in Marine Biology led the shark dissection with attendees and said he “loves the outreach with kids.” They get to touch and open up the shark, inspect the inner parts and contents in the stomach.

