Author of “South Padre Shark” holding book signing this weekend

By WENDY VAN DEN BOOGERD

Special to the Press

Ernest Francis Schanilec, author of the “Hastings series” novels, will be signing copies of his most recent novel, “South Padre Shark,” on Saturday, August 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, at Paragraphs on Padre Bou

levard bookstore, located at 5505 Padre Boulevard on the island.

“South Padre Shark” is the 15th and most recent novel in the Hastings series. Schanilec’s last three titles, “Texas Bomber,” “The Wall,” and “Revenge” take place in Texas and Missouri.

