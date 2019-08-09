Business Highlight: Tesori

By WENDY VAN DEN BOOGERD

Special to the Press

If you love charming little shops, then you will love Tesori.

Located in Port Isabel’s downtown square, Tesori has one-of-a-kind trinkets and gifts that are sure to satisfy even the pickiest of people. There is something for everyone.

Owned by June Williams, who runs the shop with her daughter, Tracy, Tesori is a whimsical fancy worth stopping in for.

Everything from candles, gifts, jewelry, clothing, handbags, bath and body items, aroma beads, recycled lobster rope doormats, Swarovski and Austrian crystal jewelry and books

are just beyond its doors. It’s your one-stop shop for gifts.

