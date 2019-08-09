Junior high athlete Gonzalez makes mark on summer track

By GAIGE DAVILA

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Chelsea Gonzalez, incoming 8th grader at Port Isabel Junior High school, competed in two summer-circuit track competitions over July: shot put and discus.

Gonzalez’s summer track started in June when she competed in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Southern District meet in Converse, Texas, advancing in both shot put and discus to the Region 19 meet, in San Antonio. At that regional meet, Gonzalez placed 6th in discus, tossing 78 and-a-half feet, qualifying for the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina, held on July 29, but not able to attend the meet.

She placed again on July 10, in Pharr, during the Texas Amateur Athletic Foundation (TAAF) Region 2 meet, throwing 83 feet and 7 inches in discus, winning 1st place and qualifying her for the State Games of Texas, in College Station. In shot put, Gonzalez just missed a qualifying spot, finishing 8th with a 29 feet and 4 inch toss.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.