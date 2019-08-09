Lady Tarpons top La Joya in four

By LARRY GAGE

The Port Isabel High volleyball team took the bus to La Joya for its first match of the season this week and came home with the victory. They topped the Lady Coyotes in four sets, 25-17, 25-23, 16-25, 25-19, on Tuesday.

The Lady Tarpons started practicing last Thursday, August 1st, and obviously have put together a pretty good game for this early in the season.

Preceding this first official match of the 2019 season was a series of scrimmages last week against

teams from Los Fresnos, Mercedes, Rio Hondo, as well as Brownsville Hannah, St. Joseph’s, and Harlingen.

Coach Breedlove was very pleased with the team’s effort in this first match of the new season.

“I thought the girls played really well,” Breedlove said at practice Wednesday. “They stayed focused. We wanted to pass well, we wanted to serve-receive well, and we did all right with all that.”

