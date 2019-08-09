P.I. football men hit the practice field

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

High school football practice began across the Valley this week and the Port Isabel Tarpons hit the practice field early Monday morning.

Your football reporter was able to observe Tuesday morning’s session first hand, and all involved were seen to be working hard as the season’s first game, on August 30th, fast approaches.

“The quarterbacks are doing great, from Varsity down to (freshmen),” assistant coach Kyle DeMoss said in the weight room Wednesday. “Both Varsity quarterbacks are leading and being very vocal, doing exactly what they need to do. They’re watching film on their own and getting better.”

“Freshman quarterback, Rudy Barrera, is working his tail off learning the system. And Darren Valdez, the JV quarterback, is doing a great job.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.