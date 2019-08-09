TIFT’s 80th anniversary: A recap

By GAIGE DAVILA

The Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT) held its 80th tournament over the weekend, with a birthday theme that populated the tournament’s marketing, merchandise and award ceremony decorations.

This year, several locals won, including Michael Curry with the heaviest redfish (9.05 lbs) and John Barrera with the heaviest flounder (4.30 lbs), in the bay division.

A nearly-100-pound shark brought in by James L. Goode and several sailfish, the heaviest brought in by John K. Omick, showed up to both weigh-in days at South Point Marina, where hundreds of on-lookers

gazed as TIFT volunteers walked anglers’ catches to the weigh stations, with most of the action narrated by KRGV News Channel 5’s chief meteorologist Tim Smith.

