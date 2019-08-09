Vasquez ready for volleyball season

By LARRY GAGE

Senior Lady Tarpon volleyball player, Estrella Vasquez, loves volleyball and has been appointed by head P.I. Coach, Julie Breedlove as a co-captain for the 2019 season.

While the Tarpon football team has just started practice this week the volleyball team has already played its first match, a 31 victory over the La Joya Lady Coyotes on the road on Tuesday. Vasquez was instrumental in the win as she led the team with eight digs. She spoke with the Press after returning from La Joya Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re really proud to win the first match,” said Vasquez, known as “Star” to her friends and teammates. “It’s a great start to the season but we have a lot more games coming up.”

Vasquez is a third-year Varsity player and, unlike many Port Isabel High athletes, she specializes in just the one sport, volleyball in her case. She talked about the importance of athletics as part of the overall high school experience.

