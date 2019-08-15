AEP delivery rates shot down during Port Isabel City Commission meeting

By ANGIE GAMEZ

Special to the PRESS

City Commissioners approved a resolution that says no to AEP Texas Inc.’s intent to change electric delivery rates effective June 5, 2019. The rates proposed by AEP Texas were found to be unreasonable.

Resolution findings stated “that AEP Texas Inc.’s requested increase to its electric transmission and distribution rates and charges within the city should be denied; that the city’s reasonable rate case expenses be reimbursed by AEP; and, that the meeting at which this resolution is passed is open to the public as

required by law.”

Also discussed was the construction contract for the Arturo Galvan Coastal Park Improvements, tabled at the last City of Port Isabel Commission Meeting to allow the commissioners time to review the material submitted by Davila Construction, was approved. City Manager, Jared Hockema anticipates the Notice to Proceed (NTP) will be issued in the next couple of weeks and work will commence within 10 days after the NTP has been issued. Improvements will be completed about this time next year.

A resolution was approved to defray costs of collection incurred under a contract for collection of delinquent property taxes between the City and private law firm. The amount would be 15% of the delinquent tax, penalty and interest.

