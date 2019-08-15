EDA awards $700k grant for South Texas Eco-Tourism Center

By WENDY VAN DEN BOOGERD

Special to the PRESS

During a Regional Small Cities Coalition Committee (RSCCC) meeting last Thursday, August 8, hosted by the Town of Laguna Vista, the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $700,000 grant to the South Texas Eco-Tourism Center project. Laguna Vista gave $300,000 for the project, totaling $1 million towards the $10$12 million project.

The rest of that money, according to Laguna Vista City Manager Rolando Vela, will come from the Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT), a tax collected on any short-term rental within Cameron County. Vela said the project will take two years or less to construct. Laguna Vista donated the land for the project:10 acres off of FM 510.

“It’s important for the people of LV, where we have very little retail development,” Vela said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.