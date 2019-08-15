Aug 15 2019

EDA awards $700k grant for South Texas Eco-Tourism Center

By WENDY VAN DEN BOOGERD

Seen are attendees of the Regional Small Cities Caolition Committee (RSCCC) meeting on August 8, which included state representatives and congressmen. Photo by Wendy Van Den Boogerd.

During a Regional Small Cities Coalition Committee (RSCCC) meeting last Thursday, August 8, hosted by the Town of Laguna Vista, the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $700,000 grant to the South Texas Eco-Tourism Center project. Laguna Vista gave $300,000 for the project, totaling $1 million towards the $10$12 million project.

The rest of that money, according to Laguna Vista City Manager Rolando Vela, will come from the Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT), a tax collected on any short-term rental within Cameron County. Vela said the project will take two years or less to construct. Laguna Vista donated the land for the project:10 acres off of FM 510.

“It’s important for the people of LV, where we have very little retail development,” Vela said.

