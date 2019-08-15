LV budget proposed at $1.67 million

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista officials are mulling a proposed $1,671,418 balanced budget for the coming 2019-2020 fiscal year.

“The Council is focusing on basic services such as police, fire and public works, while maintaining the low tax rate,” City Manager Rolando Vela said. “But, they also recognize the need to meet the future needs of the community,” he added.

As presented Tuesday to Town Council members, it “represents $81,687 less than the current budget… and does not include salary increases or additional personnel,” the city manager said.

Officials are considering ad valorem tax rate of 0.354124, unchanged from the current tax rate to help fund the budget. The new budget year begins Oct. 1. Among line items proposed in the financial plan include administrative costs of $438,019, police expenses of $630,370 and fire services at $82,000.

