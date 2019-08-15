Money moves: County leaders considering tax increases, salary raises for officials

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

According to public notices, County commissioners will deliberate over a proposed tax increase as well as a pay raise for a variety of the county’s elected officials.

On Tuesday, August 20, a public hearing for the two aforementioned topics will take place at 9 a.m. in the County Commissioner’s Courtroom of the Dancy Building in Brownsville, located at 1100 East Monroe Street. The second public hearing will also be at 9 a.m. on September 3.

County Commissioners will consider a proposal to increase total tax revenues from properties on the tax roll in the preceding tax year by 08.997927 percent. “Your individual taxes may increase at a greater or lesser rate, or even decrease, depending on the change in the taxable value of all other property and the tax rate that is adopted,” reads the notice.

Commissioners who voted to consider the proposal were Pct. 2 Joey Lopez, Pct. 4 Guz Ruiz, and County Judge Ediberto (Eddie) Trevino. Commissioners Pct. 1 Sofia Benavides and Pct. 3 David Garza voted against the consideration.

In an email exchange with the NEWS, Trevino said, “The action taken by the Court on August 6th, was

to publish the tax rate at the rollback rate, which is historically what the Court has done.”

