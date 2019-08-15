Aug 15 2019

Queen of the Kings: Ladies Kingfish Tournament adds new tournament division

By GAIGE DAVILA

Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS

Patti Locks (left), Kyra Hudson (center), and Vicki Hinojosa (right) are seen during the crowning ceremony of LKT’s new fishing division Queen of the Kings. Photo by Gaige Davila.

This year, for the 38th annual Ladies Kingfish Tournament (LKT), the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce’s tournament planning committee did something different.

Kingfish was no longer an exclusively-offshore division catch, meaning competing anglers could weigh in the tournament’s namesake whether they caught them in the bay or offshore. Also new this year: a crowning ceremony for the “Queen of the Kings,” or the winners of the new Kingfish division of the tournament. Kyra Hudson, of Laguna Vista, Texas, is the first “Queen of the Kings,” bringing in a 38.35 pound, 58 inch Kingfish offshore from Bamm Bamm, captained by Chad Kinney. Hudson also brought in the third largest dorado.

