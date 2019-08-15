SBCISD considers affiliation agreement with SPI EMS/FD

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

SAN BENITO NEWS

With the intent to support student education and training, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District is considering entering an agreement with South Padre Island to use its emergency facilities.

Known as the Clinical Education Affiliation Agreement, the contract allows San Benito students to enroll in an Emergency Medical Sciences Program and the opportunity to gain experience at the Emergency Medical Services and Fire Department, 106 W. Retama, in South Padre Island.

The school board agreed during a curriculum committee meeting Aug. 6 to put the item on the next regular board meeting agenda for the 20192020 school year. At the Aug. 6 meeting, SBCISD Director of Career and Technical Education Rolando Guerra said the reason behind the affiliation agreement with South Padre Island is the fact that the emergency medical program is increasing and they need all the help they can get.

“Our EMS program is growing,” Guerra said. “We need other entities to come as partners to go out there.”

