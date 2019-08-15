Youth Duathlon scheduled

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The Town of Laguna Vista will host a Youth Duathlon on Sept. 21 as a means of encouraging healthy lifestyles for children ages 7-16 years of age.

Town Councilmembers Tuesday approved the request, granting use of Roloff Park as headquarters for the event and agreed to provide security for participants involved in the activity.

City Manager Rolando Vela said the duathlon is an introductory sport for youth that could continue through active engagement throughout their adult lives.

“We want them, and everyone, to stay healthy. That’s why we want to get the kids involved. Wouldn’t it be great if they as some point if they participated in an Iron event,” he said referring to the Ironman Triathlon, a series of long-distance races consisting of a 2.4 mile swim, 112-mile bicycle ride and a 26.22 mile run, considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world. Vela, himself, has successfully competed in the event.

“And, wouldn’t it be great if they would say they got started (in such events) in Laguna Vista?” he added.

