Capable Kids Foundation of Lower Valley holds 5th annual fundraiser

By WENDY VAN DEN BOOGERD

Special to the PRESS

Last Wednesday night, the Capable Kids Foundation of the Lower Valley held their fifth annual fundraiser, supported by six different restaurants and local caterers, in an event called the “Taste of Padre,” held at the South Padre Island Birding Center and alligator sanctuary for the second year in a row.

All proceeds from the event went directly to the Capable Kids Foundation of the Lower Valley, a local organization that supports kids with a range of disabilities, giving them opportunities they may not have had otherwise.

This year’s food samplings were all donated by: the Meatball Café, Lonestar Meats and Deli, Peggy‘s Cakes and More, Karla’s Katering, South Texas Craft Smokers, and Nemia Pizzeria.

