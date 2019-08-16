Lady Tarpons host Volley at the Beach

By LARRY GAGE

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons are hosting their annual Volley at the Beach tournament this weekend. First round matches were played Thursday and the event concludes this Saturday afternoon.

The Press sat with head P.I. coach, Julie Breedlove, earlier this week and she spelled it all out.

Volley at the Beach is a 13-team tournament that takes place each year at this time at Port Isabel High School. It’s a much smaller event than McAllen’s Pound Fest tournament, in which the P.I. team played last week.

This one has a more of a balanced field, as far as the classifications of the participating schools go. “We’ve got several 6 A’s, several 5A’s,” Coach Breedlove said. “And we’ve got four 4A’s, a couple of 3A’s, and a private. So there’s a better mix of schools for this one.”

