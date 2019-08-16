Rinza works on his game year-round

By LARRY GAGE

Port Isabel Tarpon Varsity hoops player Daniel Rinza never really stops working on his game, even to the point of taking it to another part of the country.

He recently traveled to Las Vegas to play in a tournament there, and he sat down with the Press this week to talk about it.

During the off-season months for the high school game Rinza plays with a Valley team known as the RGV Lakers. While playing with that team he attracted the notice of a team that plays its home games in Dallas, the Hustlers. For the Las Vegas tournament the Hustlers paid for Rinza’s airfare and lodging. He flew to Vegas on July 31st and returned August 5th.

“It was a really great experience, being able to play out of state,” Rinza said this week. “It was a great opportunity to show your talents.”

High school players from various states were eligible for the tournament and Rinza’s team did fairly well in the three-day event. It was mainly for Hispanic players and was sanctioned by the Latino Basketball Association.

