County leaders table tax abatement

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

Special to the NEWS/PRESS



In a move clouded in controversy, earlier this week county leaders voted to table an LNG company’s request for a proposed tax abatement.

The second floor of the Dancy Building found itself jam packed Tuesday morning, as residents from all over Cameron County were in attendance, anticipating some of the items on the meeting’s agenda, including the proposed pay raises, the holding of a public hearing regarding county tax rates for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, and ultimately, the proposed tax abatement for the multi-billion dollar company Annova LNG.

As previously reported by the PRESS, Annova LNG is seeking a tax abatement – or a reduction/elimination of property taxes. The reason in doing so, according to Annova LNG, is to invest in “Community Benefits” in lieu of paying taxes.

Due to the crowded room and balcony, along with inadvertent pressure from the audience, the county commissioners brought the proposed tax abatement item to the front of the agenda. Instantly, Commissioner Joey Lopez Pct. 2 motioned to table the item. Upon being seconded by Commissioner Sofia Benavides Pct. 1, Commissioner David Garza Pct. 3 asked why the motion was being tabled.

