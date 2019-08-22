Gonzalez Primed for Better Season

By Larry Gage

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel High junior volleyball player Allison Gonzalez is primed and ready for volleyball season. Texas high school volley-ball season, of course, is already underway, and the Lady Tarpons have two pre-season matches and tournaments in the books.

Gonzalez, who also plays softball in the spring, works hard in the off-season to prepare herself for volleyball, and she met with the Press recently to talk about volleyball and how she maintains a very busy schedule.

Gonzalez started playing organized volleyball in the seventh grade and is starting her third year with the high school varsity team. When softball season ended last spring she immediately went into training for her fall sport.

“I go to this training facility over in Los Fresnos. You tell them what sport you play and they say, ‘O.K., we’re going to work on your vertical and your arm speed. They helped me with my vertical.”

As an upper-classman member of the team Gonzalez knows she has to set an example for and help along the younger players on the team.

“I try to be really enthusiastic. Sometimes I get down on myself and I just have to remind myself to be enthusiastic.”

