Lady Tarpons Fall to Pace in Straight Sets

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team went down in straight sets against the Brownsville Vikings Tuesday night at Tarpon Gym. Pace won by scores of 25-23, 25-18, 25-15.

The home team showed a lot of fight and head P.I. coach, Julie Breedlove, was pleased with her team’s effort in a losing cause.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the way we played the first two sets,” Coach Breedlove said. “I think, that second set, we really came out and started hitting hard.”

The first set was close all the way and Port Isabel took leads of 11-9, 18-15, and 19-16. Pace scored five of the last seven points and won the first game, 25-23.

The second game was more of the same, except that neither team could go in front by more than a point until the Vikings went up 18-16. Pace scored seven of the last nine points to take a 2-0 lead in the match, 25-18.

In the third and deciding game Pace took control midway through by scoring 11 unanswered points and took a 20-11 lead. P.I. managed to get four more points and it was set and match for the Vikings, 25-15.

So it was a straight sets loss, not the first for the Lady Tarpons this season. But again, Breedlove saw some important positives that the team can build on.

“I think we came out here fired up and ready to go and we did better all-around to-night. We hit hard tonight and that was the one thing I’ve been waiting to see, just for us to hit the ball hard, and we did.”

