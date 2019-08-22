Sublime with Rome to be first performers at Cameron County Amphitheater

By DARA SOSA

Special to the Parade

Legendary ska-punk band Sublime with Rome is coming back to South Padre Island on Oct. 12, performing at Isla Blanca Park’s amphitheater. The band will be the first to perform at the venue, which was completed this past February.

Promoting company Carpenox is bringing Sublime with Rome to South Padre Island, running all the logistics for the concert, with ticket sales handled by Ticketmaster. Opening for Sublime with Rome are The Spazmatics, an 80s cover band from Los Angeles. Ticket prices range from $45 to $85.

After four years of planning and $6.2 million in investing, Cameron County and the City of South Padre Island renovated Isla Blanca Park, with an amphitheater, multipurpose building and pavilion, with picnic tables, restrooms, rinse stations, concession areas and BBQ areas. The pavilion features a lighted, beachfront boardwalk with shaded structures and more parking.

