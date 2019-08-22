Tarpons Tie Vikings in First Scrimmage

By Larry Gage

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons scored off a late turnover and came from behind to tie the Vikings of Brownsville Pace in the season’s first football scrimmage at Tarpon Stadium last Friday night.

With a minute to go in the second half, the “Live Action” portion of the scrimmage, Jake Pinkerton recovered a fumble at the Pace 40-yard line. Three plays later it was fourth and two at the Pace 32. Adrian Nino took the handoff, went up the middle, veered to the far sideline, and went in standing up. That tied the score at six and that was a final.

“It’s a night we tie a 5A school in a scrimmage when we didn’t have our best stuff,” head Tarpon coach Jason Strunk told the Press afterwards. “That’s a sign of a good football team. With a minute to go we came up with a turnover and the offense capitalized. Adrian Nino rose to the occasion there.”

Nino also scored, on a 75-yard run, in the controlled first half of the scrimmage. Pace subsequently scored on a long pass play, and the first half ended in 1-all tie.

Other Tarpon backs looked good as well. “Joey Alvarado had good runs and Jordan Camacho ran the ball well.”

The advantage in size along the front lines clearly belonged to Pace but the Tarpon linemen more than held their own in the trenches all night long.

“It (size) can be an advantage but (we’re) relentless. We’re always going to be right there. I’ll take my guys any day of the week.”

“He’s (Jake Pinkerton) aggressive and, again, Jake’s not six feet tall either. He’s going to play hard and he has to battle.”

