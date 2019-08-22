With new leadership at the helm, PI-ISD takes on college, career development focus with UTRGV partnership

By GAIGE DAVILA

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

For the 2019-2020 school year, Point Isabel Independent School District (PI-ISD) has several new faces in its leadership, and a new goal for its students: all students graduate with college credits, a certificate in a trade, or are “military ready.”

PI-ISD is partnering with the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley in an effort for Port Isabel High School (PIHS) students to graduate “core complete,” or with most of their basic college courses completed. UTRGV and PI-ISD will use this year’s incoming juniors as the first class of the pilot program.

“Our goal is to expand all of our dual enrollment classes that we have right now, along with adding additional areas of certification for students,” said Theresa Alarcon, PI-ISD’s superintendent. Alarcon said students can receive both certifications and college credit.

