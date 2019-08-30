Commissioners talk finances: PI tax rate remains the same, with budget in surplus

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the Press

Port Isabel City Commissioners closed the final public hearings on the proposed 2019 – 2020 budget and tax rate, with City Manager Jared Hockema showing a budget surplus at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“Each day, we’ve been making small adjustments to get us closer to the black. At this point, on this budget, we’re at about a $58,000 surplus. Next week is the adoption, so by then we’ll have the final number,” Hockema reported.

The proposed 2019 – 2020 budget shows a total of $3,987000.00, up from the previous of $3,589,685.41. Sales tax also showed an increase, going from $1,311,000.00 to $1,550,000.00.

The tax rate will remain at what was previously discussed and agreed upon, at a rate of .701796 per $100

valuation.

In other business, Isaac Huacuja of SWG LLC was on hand to present logo and color options for the fabric roof that will be installed in Washington Park in Port Isabel. Initially, the fabric color of choice for the roof was dark blue, but Huacuja updated the commission on that selection, saying “When we went out for bids, we found that it would cost an additional $4,500 more for dark blue rather than white.”

