Preparing for seasonal events SPI CVAB discusses target audiences for spring break marketing

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the Press

The South Padre Island Convention & Visitors Advisory Board met Wednesday morning, to discuss and review fall and spring break marketing and advertising plans as well as approve funding for special events.

Before Toni Ellard of the Atkins Group presented their extensive media plan for the period of October 2019 through March 2020, CVB Director Ed Caum reminded the board of what had previously been discussed, saying “If you remember, they came and kind of gave us a little outlook on the media plan earlier in the year, and that boiled down to the plan moving forward pending approval of the budget. So this is kind of a deep dive into it, they’ve actually shown where we’re going to be marketing at.” Caum noted that the dollar figures were not illustrated, due to the meeting being live streamed, and not wanting their competition to see what they’re spending.

At the beginning of the presentation, Ellard stated that in terms of targeting, winter and offseason is their priority, followed by spring break, then allocations for international and nature/tourism.

Regarding the media mix, Ellard noted “It’s predominantly digital, really, that’s where folks are planning their travel, that’s where they’re getting inspired for travel opportunities, so that’s the bulk of our investment.” Ellard said there will also be television and radio, both linear and streaming, as well as magazines and outdoor advertising, such as billboards.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.