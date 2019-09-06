Tarpons fall to Cowboys: Port Isabel loses to Porter in overtime, 20-13

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ JR

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons traveled to Brownsville Sams Memorial Stadium to play the Porter Cowboys to kick-off the 2019 football season. This game is the third time the two teams have ever met (the Porter Cowboys came away with the 14-3 win in 2018).

Last year’s matchup was a predominantly defensive game and this year’s matchup was no different. Both defenses put tremendous pressure on the offenses all game long. Prior to the game, Tarpon’s head coach Jason Strunk described his team as having, “a lot more depth across the board.”

“We’re better. Our personnel fit our 3-4 (defense) much better.”

Two of the Tarpon’s defensive leaders in DE, Edgar Orduna and Luis “L.B.” Bustamante are entering their third year on the varsity squad since being brought up as sophomores. That experience is starting to pay off, as both players seemed to be around the ball on every play. From the opening kickoff, the game was a battle of attrition, as both teams punted several times leading to a scoreless first quarter.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.